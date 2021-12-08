Banda Prakash takes oath as MLC

HYDERABAD

08 December 2021 23:00 IST

Newly elected MLC under MLAs quota Banda Parkash took oath as member of the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Protem chairman V Bhoopal Reddy administered the oath of office. Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao, Ministers E. Dayakar Rao, Mahamood Ali, Satyavthi Rathod, MLAs G. Venkata Ramana Reddy, T. Rajaiah, MLCs M.S. Prabhakar Rao, Farooq Hussian and others were present.

Advertising

Advertising