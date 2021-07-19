Bakkani Narasimhulu is new TDP chief

HYDERABAD

19 July 2021 23:35 IST

Former Shadnagar MLA Bakkani Narasimhulu has been appointed president of Telangana - Telugu Desam Party. He succeeds L. Ramana who recently joined the TRS.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu handed over the letter of appointment to Mr. Narasimhulu on Monday.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Narasimhulu said changing parties had become common for leaders these days. They also indulge in mudslinging at TDP after quitting the party, which is not good culture, he said.

Swearing to continue with the party, Mr. Narasimhulu attributed his rise to the opportunities given by Mr. Naidu. He said that he would lay the foundation for strengthening the party in Telangana.