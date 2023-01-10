ADVERTISEMENT

B Shafiullah appointed the new CEO of Waqf Board

January 10, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Hyderabad

He will hold full additional charge as Director Minorities Welfare

The Hindu Bureau

Ending weeks of speculation, the Telangana government on Tuesday appointed B. Shafiullah, an Indian Forest Services officer, as the Chief Executive Officer of the Telangana State Waqf Board.

The move comes after Shahnawaz Qasim was transferred as Inspector General of Police multizone II.

Interestingly, Mr. Shafiullah, who is Secretary of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society, will hold full additional charge as CEO as well as Director Minorities Welfare.

He will also hold full additional charge as Director of the Urdu Academy and Director of the Telangana State Minorities Study Circle.

