Azmat Jah is Nizam IX

January 21, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan was crowned Nizam IX and the head of the Asaf Jah family on Friday night.

Azmat Ali is the eldest son of Mir Barkat Ali Mukarram Jah. Mukarram Jah passed away on January 14 in Turkey and was laid to rest in Hyderabad.

“In terms of the desire and decree made by Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan The VIII Nizam of Hyderabad during his lifetime, anointing his eldest son as his successor in title and to accede his father as the IX head of the Asaf Jahi dynasty,” said the information released by Chowmahalla Palace officials.

The simple ceremony with prayers was performed in the presence of family members of the VIII Nizam, trustees, close friends, well-wishers and staff members to recognise and formalise the anointment, said the palace press note.

Azmat Ali is a photographer and cinematographer who has worked with some of the leading directors of Hollywood.

