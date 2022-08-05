Telangana

Autopsy report of NTR’s daughter submitted to police 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 05, 2022 20:03 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 20:03 IST

Osmania General Hospital on Friday submitted the post-mortem examination report of K. Uma Maheswari, daughter of late former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao, to the Jubilee Hills police who are probing her death.

Ms. Uma Maheswari was found dead by family members in her bedroom Monday afternoon. It was also disclosed that she was suffering with a certain illness and was depressed. The family members had alerted the Jubilee Hills police at around 2.30 p.m., and soon the body was shifted for autopsy.

The police had registered the case for further inquiry.

According to sources, the autopsy findings on Friday said that death was a case of hanging.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 – 6620 2000)

