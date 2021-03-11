Australian diplomat visits NMDC office

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell interacting with NMDC officials on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

11 March 2021 23:11 IST

The Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell visited National Mineral Development Corporation headquarters here on Thursday to discuss how Australia could play a critical and strategic role in mining activities of the Navaratna company.

He was accompnaied by Ms Sarah Kirlew, Consul General (South India) and Mr Percy Bell, Minister-Counsellor (Economic). They met Sumit Deb, chairman and managing director of NMDC, Mr. Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), Mr. Alok Mehta, Director (Commercial) and Mr. Somnath Nandi, Director (Technical). A release said the two sides also discussed mutual cooperation and investment opportunities in mining in Australia.

The NMDC, with an experience of over six decades in mining is present in Australia through its subsidiary, Legacy Iron Ore Ltd., and is undertaking exploration activities for gold projects.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sumit Deb expressed his happiness to host the Australian High Commissioner and praised him for looking to expand horizons between Australia and NMDC. He said they had a constructive discussion on the prospects of a joint collaboration.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner also visited Raj Bhavan for a virtual interaction on trade, business, education and other issues with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is in Puducherry.

Ms. Soundararajan emphasised on promoting medical tourism, education and student exchange programmes between Australia and Telangana. The Australian delegation extended an invitation to the Governor to visit their country.