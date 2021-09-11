ATR operations from Warangal soon

HYDERABAD

11 September 2021

Technical clearance will be issued soon: Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that his Ministry will take steps to shortly commence flight operations by ATR aircraft from the land in possession of Airports Authority of India at Mamnoor in Warangal district.

Technical clearance for the airport at Jakranpalli in Nizamabad district will be issued while the Ministry will supervise setting up of an airport by the India, Air Force at Adilabad, the Minister informed Mr. Rao.

He also said the Ministry would take steps to run flights by smaller aircraft after re-examination from Basantnagar in Peddpalli district, Kothagudem and Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district.

Mr. Scindia paid a courtesy call on Mr. Rao at his camp office on Saturday after the launch of a project to deliver medicines by drones at Vikarabad. He was accompanied by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

He gave the assurances in response to the Chief Minister’s plea seeking development and operations from the six airports that were proposed to the Centre by the State government. Mr. Rao also called for metro connectivity to the Hyderabad international airport. He sought connectivity by direct flights to Hyderabad from cities in south east Asia, Europe and the US.

A release said Mr. Scindia promised all-out cooperation by the Ministry for the development of Hyderabad airport in view of the economic growth potential of the city.

The meeting was attended by Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Karola, GMR group chairman G. Mallikarjuna Rao, Ministers and senior officials of the State government.