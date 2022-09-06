Assembly proceedings: Speaker must protect rights of members

Why was BJP not invited to BAC meeing? ask Rajender, Raghunandan  

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 06, 2022 17:56 IST

BJP MLAs — Eatala Rajender and M. Raghunandan Rao — questioned the rationale behind the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party not being invited to the meeting of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held on the Assembly premises on Tuesday.

“Even during the undivided Andhra Pradesh and during the separate Telangana agitation, all the parties were invited to the BAC meeting irrespective of their numbers on the first day of Assembly sessions. Even Raja Singh was invited when he was the lone member from the BJP. But now we were not invited and we do not know the reason. We made a representation to the Speaker in this regard. He has promised to take the issue with the leader of the House,” they said while speaking to reporters at Assembly on Tuesday. They wanted to know whether the rules were changed.

They charged the TRS, MIM and the Congress with sailing on the same path.

Mr. Rajender said that people want discussion on the issues they have been facing, but government has confined the sessions only for three days. “What is the sanctity of the BAC?” asked the BJP members pointing out the reports appeared in media that Assembly for only three days, including Tuesday.

They recalled how the Assembly sessions were held in the past and how members of Opposition parties were taken into confidence in the BAC.

