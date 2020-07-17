Arvind Kumar on Central panel

HYDERABAD

17 July 2020 23:26 IST

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Arvind Kumar has been chosen by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to be among the steering committee members for the Prime Minister Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PMSVA Nidhi).

The decision was announced during a video conference by MoHUA on Friday. This is in recognition of Telangana's proactive measures for enrolment of 1.8 lakh street vendors from across the State, sources said. The PMSVA Nidhi is planned by the Centre as micro credit facility for street vendors hit by COVID-19 crisis, and offers interest subsidy of 7 % for those who avail loan under the scheme. Guidelines include constitution of a steering committee chaired by Secretary, MoHUA. Members include, among others, Principal Secretaries, Urban Development/ Local Self Governance of Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.

Advertising

Advertising