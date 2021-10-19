AP ganja peddler with inter-State contacts arrested

HYDERABAD

19 October 2021 20:28 IST

Police have seized around 40 kgs of ganja from the accused Vanapalli Naga Sai

An alleged inter-State ganja peddler from Andhra Pradesh, who had contacts with the contraband traders from Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and other States was apprehended by Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) team along with Afzalgunj police on Tuesday.

The police have seized around 40 kgs of ganja from the accused Vanapalli Naga Sai (24) while he was waiting near Central Bus Station, Afzalgunj, to deliver it to a trader, said the City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. Naga Sai is a native of Narsipatnam, Visakhapatnam, AP, who has a catering business. The Police Commissioner said that the accused came into contact with local ganja suppliers, its cultivators in the limits of Vizag rural area and supplied to known local agents from Hyderabad and other States.

During the course of investigation, police noticed that he had contacts with ganja traders from from Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP, and other States. Mr Anjani said that the accused formed a Whatsapp group with the local agents, other State drug peddlers. Upon placing requirement for the contraband, Naga Sai contacted cultivators, local agents, and arranged the required ganja on commission basis.

Advertising

Advertising

“He used to purchase ganja at ₹ 1,500 per kg from cultivators, local agents and sold the same to traders for ₹ 5,000 to ₹10,000 or depending on customers demand,” the Police Commissioner said.

Recently, a trader Prem Singh from Narayankhed had set a deal of 40 kgs of ganja for two lakh rupees. As per the plan, Naga Sai procured about 40 kg of the contraband, kept it in plastic bags, and boarded a private transport vehicle from Narsipatnam. He got down at the Central Bus Station and was waiting to deliver the same to the drug trader.

Based on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) team and Afzalgunj police apprehended the accused Naga Sai.