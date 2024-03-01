Another BRS MP B.B. Patil from Zaheerabad joins BJP

March 01, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The spree of BRS MPs jumping ship continues with the latest being Zaheerabad MP B.B. Patil, a two-time parliamentarian, who joined the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister for IT & Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar, general secretary Tarun Chugh, and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman on Friday.

Mr. Laxman, who had let the cat out of the bag a few days ago about BRS MPs wanting to join the saffron party, welcomed him into the party and pointed out that the BRS is breaking up faster than one expected.

Mr. Patil’s entry will strengthen the party in TS and ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a third term, he said, and asserted that the BJP is well on its way to win as many as 10 seats in the forthcoming LS elections. “More leaders are likely to join in the coming days and we welcome them,” he said.

Mr. Chugh said that Mr. Modi’s leadership and governance in the last 10 years, which has earned encomiums in the world, is attracting “good leaders” into the BJP. “The only people left in the BRS are father, son, daughter and nephew. Rest of the political leaders have decided to abandon the party just like the Telangana people have rejected it,” he claimed.

“The Congress Government that has come to power is neither for development nor welfare but depends on lies. There is already anti-incumbency among people about the Revanth Reddy Government,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that he was thankful to the Prime Minister for his development vision and for taking everyone along with him especially people below the poverty line. He moved to BJP only for the sake of developing his constituency and Telangana as a whole. Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge P. Sudhakar Reddy was also present.

‘BJP for TS development’

At a separate press conference at the party office in Hyderabad, former MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy assured that if the BJP can win 14-15 MP seats, they would ensure at least ₹25 lakh crore for Telangana’s development.

“KCR has left behind ₹7 lakh crore debt and the Central government had bridged the gap by contributing ₹9 lakh crore funds to prevent any hardship to people. If welfare schemes are continuing in Telangana, its purely because of Modi,” he said.

Mr. Reddy also observed that the Congress Government is ‘comparatively’ better than the previous government and claimed that though Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is ready to initiate action against KCR family, the Congress high command is ‘preventing’ it, he said.

