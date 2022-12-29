Anjani Kumar appointed in-charge DGP, to take charge on Saturday

December 29, 2022 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With Director-General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy due for retirement in two days, the Telangana government on Thursday transferred Director-General ACB Anjani Kumar and posted him DGP (Coordination) with full additional charge as DGP (Head of Police Force).

Mr. Reddy is getting superannuated on Saturday. Five other senior IPS officers were transferred and given new postings along with Anjani Kumar. Home Secretary Ravi Gupta is posted as ACB DG. He will hold FAC of Vigilance and Enforcement DG.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Jitender is posted as Home Secretary. He will hold FAC of DG of Prisons and Correctional Services. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat is posted as Director-General Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Hyderabad Police Additional Commissioner (Law and Order) Devendra Singh Chauhan is new Commissioner of Rachakonda police. Additional DGP (Provisions and Logistics) Sanjay Kumar Jain is posted as ADGP (Law and Order). He will hold FAC of DG of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

Born on January 28, 1966, Anjani Kumar got his first assignment of IPS officer as assistant superintendent of police of Jangaon in Warangal district of erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh. After serving as Additional SP (Operations) of Mahbubnagar, he worked as SP Guntur and Prakasam districts.

In 1998, he went on United Nations mission at Bosnia-Herzegovina for one year. The next four years, he was on deputation with Central government serving with Central Industrial Security Force.

Later, he held key posts of Chief of Counter Intelligence cell in the rank of Deputy Inspector General and Chief of Greyhounds. He served as Hyderabad Police Commissioner from 2018 and has the distinction of having longest tenure of three years and nine months in post-Nizam period.