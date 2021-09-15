Allogenic bone marrow transplantation at ESIC hospital

HYDERABAD

15 September 2021 20:58 IST

First such procedure in any ESIC hospitals across the country

Specialist doctors at ESIC Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital, Sanathnagar, have successfully performed Allogeneic Bone Marrow- Peripheral Stem Cells Transplant on an 18-year-old female patient. The woman was discharged on Wednesday. This is the first such procedure performed in any of the ESIC hospitals across the country.

The bone marrow stem cells transplantation procedure involves infusion of healthy blood-forming stem cells from matched donor into a patient to replace diseased or damaged cells in patients. This procedure is used for patients suffering from leukaemia, lymphomas, aplastic anaemia, immune deficiency disorders.

There are two types of transplantations: autologous in which a person’s own stem cells are used, and allogeneic in which the cells are taken from a donor. The super speciality hospital’s doctors said that a dedicated medical and nursing team, advance planning and timing of the procedure are important in successful outcome of the allogeneic transplantations.

At this hospital in Hyderabad, Department of Transfusion Medicine and Haematology performed the procedure. The patient was diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria [ PNH ] clone which made this transplant challenging. The peripheral blood stem cells were harvested from completely matched donor who is her sibling. She has recovered from the underlying condition.

Dean of the ESIC Medical College, Prof. Srinivas M said that their college and hospital is providing comprehensive cancer treatment to ESIC insured persons and beneficiaries.

“ESIC Hospital at Sanathnagar has plans to establish the full-fledged Bone Marrow Transplant facility along with transplantation immunology (HLA typing and CART cells) and Stem cell (Mesenchymal and Induced pluripotency stem cells) labs to give one point solution to all ESIC Medical College Hospitals. The facility will be useful for ESIC insured persons with haematological malignancies across the country,” said Prof Srinivas