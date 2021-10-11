All party-meet reiterates demand for caste-wise Census of BCs

HYDERABAD

11 October 2021 20:00 IST

Revanth sees conspiracy behind not making IHHS public

An all-party meeting conducted by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has demanded taking up Backward Classes caste-wise enumeration as part of the Census for realising social justice to the largest section of population in the country.

Apart from Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Telangana TDP, TJS, PoW, CPI (ML-New Democracy), BC organisations and intellectuals attending the meeting held at Indira Bhavan here on Monday to press for caste wise Census this time.

Chaired by TPCC OBC cell chairman N. Srikanth, the meeting was attended by TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, TPCC working president M. Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC spokesperson D. Shravan, TJS president M. Kodandaram, professors Murali Manohar, Thirumali, P.L. Vishveshwar Rao, Sandhya (PoW), Bala Mallesh (CPI), M.V. Ramana (CPI-M) and others.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that a misinformation campaign was being run by a section of society stating that B.R. Ambedkar was against caste-wise Census to end caste system in society, Mr. Murali Manohar said the man behind the Constitution had never made such comments. However, the fact was most of the OBC communities were not in a position to lead a normal life in society due to discrimination by others.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said caste-wise Census of BC communities was a must for ensuring social justice to the communities as it would also improve their representation in the law-making bodies in proportion to their population. He alleged that there was conspiracy behind not making public the integrated household survey — IHHS —(samagra kutumba survey) taken up in 2014 by the State government.