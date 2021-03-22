Akhilapriya’s family fails to get sureties

Hyderabad

22 March 2021 20:33 IST

Police say conditions set by High Court not complied with

Andhra Pradesh’s former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya Reddy’s husband M. Bhargav Ram Naidu, her brother Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy, father-in-law Murali Nath Naidu and mother-in-law Kiran Mai, on Monday went to the Bowenpally police station to fulfill the conditions mentioned in the anticipatory bail, which was granted to them by the Telangana High Court earlier this month in a kidnap case.

“Each one of them has to produce two local sureties, but they have not complied with High Court’s order and have produced only two sureties for all the four of them,” a senior police officer said, adding that if they failed to get eight local separate sureties with no criminal record, they will be arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

They were accused in the sensational kidnapping case of two brothers from Bowenpally, reported in January.

Earlier, Bhargav Ram’s parents — Murali Nath Naidu and Kiram Mai — got two sureties from Allagadda in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, however, they had criminal cases against them.

“They have adamantly brought only two persons as sureties for four of them, whereas the court directed them to get two for each and it was rejected. This amounts to non-cooperation with investigation, and not complying with High Court’s conditional anticipatory bail,’’ the officer said, adding that the accused were let off.