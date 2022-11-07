A.K. Jain promoted as General Manager of South Central Railway

Arun Kumar Jain who has been promoted and posted General Manager South Central Railway | Photo Credit: arrangement

SCR in-charge General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has been promoted and posted as General Manager, following the orders of Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Monday. He belongs to the Indian Railways Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE), 1986 batch of Indian Engineering Services. Here he had earlier held the posts of Additional GM, principal chief signal and telecom engineer and divisional railway manager (DRM) of Hyderabad.

Mr. Jain holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from Gorakhpur and a Master’s degree in Computer Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He started his career in Indian Railways as assistant signal and telecommunications engineer and in over three decades of service, he held several important assignments on Central, North Central and South Central Railways, said a press release.