AIMIM’s bastions record lowest polling percentage

November 30, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Hyderabad

In a dismal turn of events during the Telangana Assembly elections on Thursday, the Yakutpura constituency, an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) bastion, recorded 27.87% polling.

Much like most constituencies in Hyderabad district, Yakutpura and other constituencies in the Old City, saw a sluggish start on polling day.

Meanwhile, other constituencies traditionally dominated by AIMIM also reported low polling percentages. Nampally, represented by party sitting legislator Jafar Hussain Meraj, currently contested by the same party’s Majid Hussain against Congress’ Feroz Khan, recorded just 32% polling. Similarly, Malakpet exhibited a modest polling percentage of 36.90.

ADVERTISEMENT

The low polling percentages were despite AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and his brother, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, fervently stressing the significance of increasing voter participation in their election campaign speeches. Mr.Asaduddin Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha, had implored voters to exercise their democratic right and not take things for granted. He had urged them not to assume the results would be a forgone conclusion, and to refrain from being overconfident ahead of the polls.

Locals familiar with the the developments in the Old City of Hyderabad said a reluctance to venture out to cast vote was possibly rooted in the perception that the AIMIM, given that it faces little or no opposition from parties in the form of strong candidates, would invariably secure victory. Besides, there seemed to be a prevailing opinion that little would change.

“Many people in Old City feel that whether one votes for them or not, AIMIM will win. It is a longstanding belief,” said M. A. Kareem, a resident of Sultan Shahi. Others opined that a feeling of dissatisfaction with regard to candidates resulted in low voter turnout.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.