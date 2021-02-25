AIDWA extends support to Nageshwar

HYDERABAD

25 February 2021 19:36 IST

The All India Democratic Women’s Association Telangana unit has extended its support to K. Nageshwar who is contesting as an independent in the upcoming election to the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates constituency seat of the Legislative Council going to polls on March 14.

AIDWA State committee president K.N. Ashalatha and secretary Mallu Lakshmi exhorted employees, teachers, women and unemployed sections to cast their vote in favour of Prof. Nageshwar, an analyst and intellectual, who had thorough knowledge about their problems. Given his understanding of the problems of these sections, particularly women whose causes he had been supporting, Prof. Nageshwar could become their voice in the Legislative Council and could unhesitatingly question the policies adopted by the government in the Elders’ House.

They criticised the Central and State governments for adopting “anti-people, anti-working class policies”. The Central government was denying the working class their justified rights and was engaged in “indiscriminate” privatisation of the public sector undertakings like LIC, banks, railways and airports.

Advertising

Advertising

Coupled with the concerns raised over the rampant privatisation was the rising prices of the petroleum products that imposed huge burden on the common man. The State government on its part had failed in fulfilling its promise of providing one job to each household as also the assurance to regularize the services of contract and outsourcing staff. The TRS government did not implement the pay revision commission recommendations which were eagerly awaited by all sections of the employees.

They requested the graduates to ensure that candidates of the TRS, the BJP and the Congress were defeated in the upcoming elections.