Agniveer recruitment rally at 1 EME Centre Secunderabad from June 20

May 05, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Join Agniveer recruitment rally in Hyderabad for sons of war widows/ex-servicemen, offering various opportunities in different categories

The Hindu Bureau

An Agniveer recruitment rally, under the Unit Headquarter Quota (UHQ), is scheduled to commence from June 20, at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad.

This recruitment drive is for sons of war widows/widows/ex-servicemen/servicemen, and own brothers of servicemen/ex-servicemen, offering opportunities in various categories such as Agniveer (GD), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clk/SKT, Agniveer Tdn 10th Edn Std Category (dresser, chef mess, chef community, steward, and washerman), and 8th Edn Std (mess keeper & house keeper). Additionally, an Open Category is available for outstanding sportsmen in swimming & diving and volleyball only.

The age criteria for all categories range from 17.5 to 21 years. For Agniveer General Duty, applicants must have passed Class 10th / Matric with 45% aggregate marks and 33% in each subject, or equivalent grades for grading systems. Agniveer Technical requires 10+2 / Intermediate Science pass with specific subject criteria or equivalent qualifications from recognized boards. Agniveer Clk/SKT mandates 10+2 Intermediate pass in any stream with specified marks and subject requirements. Agniveer Tradesmen 10th Edn Std requires a simple pass in Class 10th, and Agniveer Tradesmen 8th Edn Std requires a simple pass in Class 8th.

Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria are to report at Koteswar Dwar, 4 Training Battalion, 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, at 5 a.m. on June 20 for participation in the rally.

For further inquiries, candidates can contact Headquarters, 1 EME Centre, Bolarum, Secunderabad, Telangana State, or reach out via email at awwaleagle@gmail.com. Additional information can be found on www.joinindianarmy@nic.in or by calling 040-27863016.

