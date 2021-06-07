AEOs told to record crop data correctly

HYDERABAD

07 June 2021 21:23 IST

Accurate crop details will help planning, says Minister

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has asked the field-level officials of the Agriculture Department to take up the crop booking exercise without any shortcomings this season.

At a virtual (video-conference) meeting with district agriculture officers and divisional agriculture officers on Monday, the Minister also reviewed the crop booking details of last kharif and rabi seasons, particularly cotton and paddy crops.

He stated that the accuracy of crop booking details would help the government to estimate crop production properly, arrange inputs such as seed and fertilizer and come to an understanding about marketing of each crop. There was an agricultural extension officer (AEO) for every 5,000 acres having about 1,000 to 1,200 farmers in every cluster.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister asked the AEOs to visit the farm fields physically for crop booking and there should not be any negligence in recording the extent of inter-crops such as redgram, greengram and others. He asked them to bring problems, if any, at the field-level to his notice so that they could be addressed.

He paid homage to 15 employees of the Agriculture Department who succumbed to COVID-19.