Additional beds added at District Hospital in Khammam

Efforts to strengthen isolation wards, quarantine facilities in erstwhile Khammam district

The sudden spike in fresh cases of COVID-19 in Khammam district has prompted the district health authorities to upgrade the COVID-19 ward at the District Headquarters Hospital by adding 80 additional beds.

The isolation ward now has a total 320 beds, including 240 oxygen-supported beds.

As many as 119 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward in the hospital.

The old undivided Khammam district on Sunday recorded a major spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 500 fresh coronavirus infections, including 400 in Khammam and 125 in Bhadradri-Kothagudem being reported from both the districts, sources said.

Two elderly women died due to suspected COVID-19 in Wyra town on Sunday and the pandemic reportedly claimed the lives of four persons in Khammam in a single day on Sunday.

According to unconfirmed reports, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district witnessed the highest single day spike of 364 COVID-19 cases so far this year, on Monday.

The authorities have ramped up efforts to strengthen the isolation wards and quarantine facilities to meet any exigency.

A State-run quarantine facility was inaugurated by District Medical and Health Officer Malathi near the Polytechnic College in Raghunadhapalem mandal in Khammam district on Monday.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive resumed on Monday after a one-day break on account of shortage of the vaccines. However, the second doses were administered at the three designated centres at the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam.

Meanwhile, Minority Welfare Department Secretary Ahmed Nadeem, General Observer for the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, on Monday reviewed the arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the ensuing KMC election on April 30 in adherence to the COVID-19 safety norms.

He along with Collector R V Karnan visited the election materials distribution and reception centres at SR&BGNR Government Degree and PG College. The Collector apprised the General Observer of the measures being initiated to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Arrangements are underway to enable the voters those suffering from COVID-19 and electors above the age of 80 years cast their votes through postal ballot in the April 30 KMC elections.