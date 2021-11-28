Ace choreographer Shiva Shankar Master no more

HYDERABAD

He was undergoing treatment for COVID at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad

Prominent choreographer Shiva Shankar Master, who had contracted severe form of COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Gachibowli for the past few days, died on Sunday evening. He was 72. He is survived by wife Suganya and two sons, Vijay and Ajay.

It was learnt that 90% of his lungs were affected due to the infectious disease and he was on mechanical ventilator support.

Shiva Shankar Master was admitted to AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, with severe complication arising out of COVID-19. His wife Suganya and elder sister Vijay Shivashankar too tested positive for COVID-19. While Suganya is in home isolation, their son is undergoing treatment at another hospital.

Earlier last week, the ace choreographer’s younger son Ajay Shivashankar made an open appeal seeking financial support for his father’s treatment. Responding to the appeal, actors Chiranjeevi, Sonu Sood and Dhanush extended financial assistance for the treatment.

Born on December 7, 1948, in Chennai, Shiva Shankar ‘Master’ as he is known in the film industry, had worked in nearly 800 films covering 10 languages. A strong foundation in classical dance helped Shiva Shankar choreograph all forms of dances and his choreography for the ‘Dheera Dheera...’ number in Rajamouli's Maghadheera won him the National Award in 2011.

A versatile artiste, Shiva Shankar who trained under veteran choreographer Salim, acted in nearly 30 films on being requested by a few directors. As a judge for a dance reality show on TV, he became a household name. His witty and lovable Tamil-accented Telugu used to draw more audience to the show.

Shiva Shankar moved to Hyderabad from Chennai a few years ago due to personal reasons.

Telugu film personalities took to Twitter to offer condolences to the late choreographer. Chiranjeevi expressed deep shock at the untimely demise of the veteran choreographer. Bahubali director S.S.Rajamouli in his Twitter tribute said: “Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family”.

“Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir,” tweeted Sonu Sood.

Actors Pawan Kalyan and RamCharan were among those who condoled his death.