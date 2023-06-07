ADVERTISEMENT

ACB and Vigilance teams raid Telangana University 

June 07, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The officials were seen entering the Accounts section, the administrative and the establishment buildings, and inspecting various registers and documents.

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana University, Dichpally in Nizamabad, was caught in a fresh controversy on Tuesday as multiple teams of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Enforcement & Vigilance raided its campus offices.

According to information, there were three teams of officials to inspect and record any evidence in connection with the alleged irregularities in finances and certain office appointments in recent times.

The officials were seen entering the Accounts section, the administrative and the establishment buildings, and inspecting various registers and documents. Reportedly, some of the documents too were seized for detailed examination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, University’s vice-chancellor D. Ravinder was not present at the time of the raids.

TU has been in a state of confusion and disorder over the past several months after discord between the incumbent vice-chancellor and the executive council became public. The university witnessed several allegations over appointments and re-appointments, alleged role of money and irregularities, and committees formed for investigating alleged vested interests.

The ACB and the E&V officials were yet to make an official disclosure on the development.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US