ACB and Vigilance teams raid Telangana University 

The Telangana University, Dichpally in Nizamabad, was caught in a fresh controversy on Tuesday as multiple teams of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Enforcement & Vigilance raided its campus offices.

According to information, there were three teams of officials to inspect and record any evidence in connection with the alleged irregularities in finances and certain office appointments in recent times.

The officials were seen entering the Accounts section, the administrative and the establishment buildings, and inspecting various registers and documents. Reportedly, some of the documents too were seized for detailed examination.

According to officials, University’s vice-chancellor D. Ravinder was not present at the time of the raids.

TU has been in a state of confusion and disorder over the past several months after discord between the incumbent vice-chancellor and the executive council became public. The university witnessed several allegations over appointments and re-appointments, alleged role of money and irregularities, and committees formed for investigating alleged vested interests.

The ACB and the E&V officials were yet to make an official disclosure on the development.

