Students flaunting their dancing skills at the Freshers’ Day event at GITAM School of Technology on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

GITAM School of Technology organised department-wise ‘Freshers’ Day 2023’ on Saturday

The aim of the freshers’ party was to get students together and familiarise them to the campus.

Freshers, along with their seniors, got a chance to showcase their talent through a host of activities such as ramp walk, dance performances (solo, duo and group). The traditional dances drew a lot of applause from the audience.