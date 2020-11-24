921 COVID-19 cases on Monday

HYDERABAD

24 November 2020 19:51 IST

GHMC continues to report most coronavirus cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 2,65,049 as 921 samples tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. While 42,740 samples were put to test, results of 594 were awaited. Four more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 921 cases include 146 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 81 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 71 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 61 from Rangareddy,50 from Jagtial districts. The lowest of four cases were reported in Narayanpet and five in Jogulamba Gadwal.

Of the 42,740 people who got tested, 41,363 opted government health facilities and 1,377 got examined at private labs.

From March 2 to November 22, a total of 52,01,214 samples were put to test and 2,65,049 were found with coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 11,047 were active cases, 2,52,565 have recovered, and 1,437 have died.

At the 61 State government hospitals, 4,817 oxygen beds and 1,473 ICU beds were available on Monday. And in the 221 private hospitals, 2,621 oxygen beds and 2,397 ICU beds were vacant.