8,523 people take COVID vaccination

HYDERABAD

02 March 2021 22:22 IST

On the second day of COVID-19 vaccination for people who are 60 years or above, and those who are 45-59 years with co-morbidities, 8,523 people took the jab on Tuesday. While the target was 10,103, around 84% of the beneficiaries took the shot. On Monday, 4,558 people from the two categories took first dose of the vaccine.

Along with them, 300 Health Care Workers (HCW) and Front Line Workers (FLW) took the first dose on Tuesday, and 86 of them took the second dose.

