77 cases of mild AEFI in three days

HYDERABAD

20 January 2021 23:09 IST

Human error cited for severe reactions

From January 16, a total of 77 healthcare workers in Telangana who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, have developed mild reactions. Four of them were hospitalised, but are stable.

So far, the vaccination drive has been held on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. On the three days, a total of 69,625 out of the 94,719 targeted healthcare workers were administered the vaccine.

While 11 mild Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported on the first day, the number went up to 15 on Monday, and to 51 on Tuesday.

Officials from the State Health department said usually, serious or severe reactions develop immediately after vaccination. Human error was cited as reason for severe reactions.

The human error include administering the vaccine at a site other than the one prescribed. Another error was not storing vaccines at prescribed temperature. COVID vaccines in India have to be stored at 2-8 degrees C.