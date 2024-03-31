6,210 e-challans worth ₹51.45 lakh generated since announcement of traffic restrictions on heavy vehicles  

March 31, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 6,210 e-challans were generated in a span of just 40 days in Hyderabad after the issue of traffic restrictions on heavy vehicles by the Hyderabad City Police on February 20, 2024. Interestingly, 183 First Information Reports (FIRs) were also registered across 31 police stations in the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

According to the data shared by traffic officials, e-challans worth ₹51.45 lakh have been paid by violators in a span of 40 days between February 20 and March 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy vehicle transporters seem to be still warming up to the restrictions announced by the Hyderabad City Police last month with certain police stations recording high number of cases registered against traffic violations along with e-challans.

Maximum e-challans were issued in Towlichownki (981) followed by Malakpet (620) and Chandrayangutta (441) among others while Tirumalgherry (30) stood first in the number of FIRs registered followed by Chikkadpally (18) and Langer House (17).

Narayanaguda scored the lowest number of e-challans (3) with zero FIRs. Chiakkadpally followed the trend with only 21 e-challans while Abids only saw 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior traffic official said: “Vehicles violating rules by entering the city during restricted hours are fined. While the driver is asked to clear the e-challan, the vehicle is released only during the permitted hours depending on the vehicle type. In cases where the vehicle is plying without a permit, FIRs are registered on the spot.”

While traffic restrictions were always in place, there was no specific demarcation for entry, exit and idle parking of inter-state heavy vehicles leading to congestion and hence resulting in inconvenience to commuters on specific city roads.

In an attempt to ease vehicular congestion and ensure free-flowing traffic within city limits, the police had notified compulsory entry and exit timings for inter-district, national permit lorries, local lorries, medium goods vehicles, private buses, and slow-moving vehicles.

Many transporters are still unaware of the restrictions and are getting used to it. “Specific provisions for entry and exit timings are available for transporters post approval by the commissioner’s office,” officials informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.