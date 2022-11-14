₹5-crore ESI FoB opened

November 14, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said the State government was leaving no stone unturned to improve and strengthen the civic infrastructure in the twin cities, spending hundreds of crores of rupees for roads, junction improvements, road under and over bridges, storm water drains and others in the last few years.

Talking to the media after opening the eight-foot-overbridge (FoB) built at a cost of ₹5 crore at the ESI Hospital in Erragadda, she said the GHMC had planned to build a total of 38 FoBs in phases. The new FoB had an escalator and a lift apart from the staircase for the convenience of the pedestrians in the busy junction. Home Minister Mehmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and GHMC officials were present.

