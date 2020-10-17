46 candidates file nominations for Dubbak by-elections

Election observer Raghava Sharma examining the arrangements.

SIDDIPET

17 October 2020 00:28 IST

As the nominations for Dubbak by-election came to a close on Friday, the returning officer announced that a total of 46 candidates have filed their nominations, including S. Sujatha from TRS, Ch. Srinivas Reddy from Congress and M. Raghunandan Rao from BJP.

Nominations will be scrutinised on Saturday and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 19. Meanwhile, election observer Raghava Sharma examined the arrangements for the by-elections. He directed officials to be transparent and attentive while performing duties. He also examined the sensitive polling stations, web-casting, CCTV cameras and strong room arrangements.

