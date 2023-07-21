₹4.5 lakh banned cigarettes seized 

July 21, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Kanchanbagh police along with South-East Zone Task Force team arrested three persons and seized several stocks of banned foreign cigarettes from their possession. The police estimate the value of the seized cigarettes to be about ₹4.5 lakh.

The arrested include Syed Azeemuddin, 45, a provision shopkeeper in Moinbagh, Mohammed Azhar Ali, 28, a marketing employee from New Rakshapuram Colony, and Rajuram Kumavath, 29, of Goshamahal.

According to the police, questioning an already arrested accused person, Syed Azeemuddin, exposed more contacts. Allegedly, he purchased his stock from Azhar Ali. Further enquiries led to one Rajuram Kumavath of Begum Bazaar, who in turn indicated his source by name, Omer, in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were booked under provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.