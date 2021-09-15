4 held in ganja case

HYDERABAD:

15 September 2021 22:43 IST

Four youngsters who allegedly sold ganja to college students from their flat in Ameerpet were caught by Telangana Prohibition and Excise department teams in Hyderabad on Tuesday night. They took orders through Instagram, Facebook messenger and other social media apps too.

Department’s State Task Force inspector (Hyderabad) B Praveen Kumar said that the accused used to pack ganja into 100-gram sachets and sell at ₹1,000 per sachet. They used to reside in a flat in Yellareddyguda, Ameerpet.

“They also arranged a room where people used to buy and consume ganja,” Mr Praveen said. The Task Force staff who searched the flat on Tuesday seized five kg of ganja.

Advertising

Advertising