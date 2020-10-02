34% of total COVID cases in Sept. alone

HYDERABAD

02 October 2020 00:31 IST

Out of 1,93,600 cases in the State so far, 65,903 were recorded in just one month

It’s been seven months since the first COVID case was detected in Telangana on March 2.

One of the questions frequently asked about the pandemic is whether incidence of the infectious disease has come down. The numbers hold the answer.

Out of the total 1,93,600 cases recorded in the State till the end of September, 65,903 were recorded in September alone, which is 34% of the total. This is the highest number of cases recorded in a month.

Apart from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), around 100-200 cases a day are recorded in other districts, including Warangal Urban, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam. Officials of the State Health department said that they were focusing on these districts to bring down the incidence.

In GHMC, 300 to 350 cases are recorded every day. But, according to senior officials, when the one crore population in the municipal limits is considered, the case load is low.

Of the total 30,50,444 tests, 53% samples were checked in the last month. Everyday, barring Sunday, around 50,000 to 55,000 people undergo tests across the State. Of them, around 10,000 are in the city.

Till date, 1,63,407 people have recovered from the infectious disease. The recovery rate in the State is 84.04%. In September, 299 COVID-19 patients have died. The toll standa at 1,135. According to the media bulletin issued by the Health department, 44.96% of the total have died of COVID-19, and 55.04% due to co-morbidities.