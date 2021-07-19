3.2 kgs of heroin worth ₹ 21 cr. seized at RGIA

HYDERABAD

19 July 2021 19:38 IST

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers recovered around 3.2 kgs of heroin worth ₹ 21 crore from the check-in baggage of a woman from Zambia, at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Monday.

The officers intercepted the passenger who flew from Zambia via Johannesburg and Doha in Qatar Airways. Upon detailed examination of her baggage, they have recovered off-white powder concealed in the baggage. The substance tested positive for heroin.

