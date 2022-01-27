20 heritage step wells to be restored in city

Hyderabad

27 January 2022 22:41 IST

Out of the total 44 step wells, six have already been renovated

The government is soon taking up restoration and renovation of 20 step wells in the city, dating back to Asafjahi era. Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar announced this during Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s visit to the step well at Bansilalpet on Thursday.

An NGO, SAHE, has taken up the initiative to clear the step well of garbage. Two metric tonnes of garbage was removed from the step well 30.5 meters in length, 19.2 meters in width, and 53 feet deep.

Mr. Srinivas Yadav said measures will be taken to restore the 17th century well by Independence Day this year. He visited the photo exhibition showing the status of the well before and after removal of the garbage, and said the well had been built to serve the drinking water needs of the yonder era. He promised that the government would make efforts to revive the rich cultural heritage of the city, in accordance with the wishes of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Apart from attracting tourists, measures will be taken to increase awareness about the rich heritage of the well, he said.

Mr. Arvind Kumar said there are a total heritage 44 step wells in the city, and of them, six have been restored, respectively at Bapughat, Gachibowli, Seetarambagh, Gudimalkapur and Bansilalpet. Twenty more will be taken up for restoration soon.

In line with instructions from the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao to identify, restore and conserve the heritage structures in the city, the Moazzamjahi Market building has been renovated and more structures including Monda Market, Meeralam Mandi and Sardar Mahal are listed for restoration, Mr. Arvind Kumar informed.

Mr.Srinivas Yadav also toured the MG Road in Ramgopalpet division, and announced that the surroundings of Gandhi Statue in James Street will be beautified and developed for its tourism value.

A new statue will be built beside the existing one, the Minister said and issued instructions to the discom officials to shift the power transformers to another location. The land adjacent to the location will be acquired to develop the area, he said.

According to the design plan, entrance plaza, footpath, library, toilets, seating area, food court and landscaping will be developed around the statue.