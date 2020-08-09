1,982 new cases in TS even as it inches towards 80K mark

HYDERABAD

09 August 2020 23:54 IST

Twelve deaths take the COVID toll to 627

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana is inching close to 80,000 as 1,982 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total to 79,495. The toll reached 627 as 12 more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 1,982 cases includes 463 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 141 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 139 from Rangareddy, 96 from Karimnagar, 93 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 71 each from Pedapalli and Warangal Urban. The cases are steadily increasing in a few more districts. The total 79,495 cases include 22,869 active cases, of whom 55,999 recovered and 627 died. On Saturday, 22,925 tests were conducted and results of 1,509 are awaited. Put together, 61,3231 tests were conducted till August 8.

In case of beds, 3,154 oxygen beds and 889 ICU beds were available at 56 government hospitals on Saturday, and 910 oxygen beds and 495 ICU beds in private hospitals.

Officials from the State Health department said that if anyone wants to lodge complaints against issues at private hospitals or laboratories, they can send them to Whatsapp number 9154170960, or dial 104. Though complaints were lodged over Whatsapp number, people said that they did not receive any response. They have also demanded refund from the hospitals which charged in excess.