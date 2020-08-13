1,931 more test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

HYDERABAD

Total cases have gone up to 86,457; 665 deaths with 11 more reported on Wednesday.

A steady increase in the COVID-19 cases continues in Telangana with 1,931 tested positive on Wednesday taking the total cases to 86,457. With another 11 deaths reported due to the novel coronavirus infection, the total number of fatalities has also gone up to 665.

According to bulletin issued by the Health Department on Thursday on the status of COVID-19 cases till 8 p.m. on Wednesday, nearly 8.3% of those screened for novel coronavirus infection were tested positive i.e., 1,931 out of 23,303 samples. The total number of tests conducted stands at 6,89,150.

As the State capital Hyderabad, a hot bed of COVID-19 spread till recently, is witnessing a steady decrease in the COVID-19 spread, the number of persons tested positive on Wednesday was 298.

However, all the districts across the State are witnessing a steady increase in the COVID-19 cases. Warangal Urban (144), Rangareddy (124), Karimnagar (89), Sangareddy (86), Nalgonda (84), Khammam (73), Siddipet and Medchal-Malkajgiri (71 each), Suryapet and Peddapalli (64 each), Jangaon (59), Jogulamba-Gadla (56), Rajanna-Sircilla (54), Nizamabad and Nagarkurnool (53 each) and Jagitial (52), all reporting more than 50 positive cases each, contributed to the State tally.

With another 1,780 declared recovered from COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, the number of persons recovered from it has also gone up to 63,704 taking the recovery rate to 72.93% against the country’s 70.37%, the bulletin said. Similarly, the case fatality rate has been put at 0.76% in Telangana as against 1.97% in the country.

A total of 22,736 are active positive cases as on Wednesday night with 84% (15,621) asymptomatic cases kept under home and institutional isolation. The bulletin also states that 47.5% of the COVID-19 cases in Telangana are from the age group of 21-40 years and another 32.8% are from the age group of 41-60 years. COVID-19 positivity in the age group of above 61 years is 10% and the remaining 9.7% is from the age group up to 20 years.

According to the bulletin, 46.13% of the COVID-19 deaths are purely from coronavirus infection and the remaining 53.87% are with co-morbidities, although they were infected with COVID-19.

On the availability of beds for COVID-19 treatment, the bulletin said at total of 11,484 regular beds, 4,506 with oxygen facility and 1,744 ICU beds with ventilator facility are still vacant in government hospitals. In private hospitals, the availability of regular beds in 1,449, beds with oxygen facility is 1,305 and with ventilator facility is 672, according to the bulletin.

The occupancy of beds in private hospitals is 1,767 regular, 1,840 oxygen and 846 ventilator beds and that in the government hospitals is 800 regular, 1,355 oxygen and 507 ventilator beds.