153 new COVID cases, two more deaths in TS

HYDERABAD

24 November 2021 00:15 IST

Telangana recorded as many as 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total to 6,74,845. On the day, two more patients succumbed to the infectious disease, putting the death toll at 3,984.

Of the total 36,570 samples put to test, results of 1,208 were awaited.

So far, over 2.83 crore samples have been examined. Of the total cases, 3,533 were active as of Tuesday evening.

Advertising

Advertising