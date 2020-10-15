1,432 COVID cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD

15 October 2020 19:38 IST

Telangana recorded 1,432 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total to 2,17,670. While 38,895 people were examined, results of 884 were awaited. Eight more COVID-19 patients died. The toll is 1,249.

The new cases include 244 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 115 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 99 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 91 from Khammam, 88 from Rangareddy,74 from Karimnagar. Telangana Health department staff have started to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests for people who are brought to rain relief camps in Hyderabad limits.

Till Thursday, a total of 37,03,047 samples were put to test and 2,17,670 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 1,93,218 have recovered, 23,203 were active cases, and 1,249 who contracted the infectious disease have died.

In the 62 State government hospitals, 4,662 oxygen beds and 1,068 ICU beds were available on Wednesday. And in case of the 228 private hospitals, 2,697 oxygen beds and 2,186 ICU beds were vacant.