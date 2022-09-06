129 fresh COVID cases

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been an increase in COVID cases with 129 fresh positives recorded as against 102 the previous day taking the overall case burden to 1,053 with 10,755 tests conducted and results of 450 awaited late on Tuesday night.

About 63 cases are from the capital region, including Hyderabad 51, Ranagreddy 10, Medchal-Malkajgiri 6. Next highest cases are: six cases each in Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir. Five districts did not report a single case while eight had one case each.

The total number of those infected since March 2020 is about 8.36 lakh and those recovered is 8.31 lakh with fresh 192 recovered. Official fatalities count remains at 4,111.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaccination of 2.74 lakh fresh doses has been done on the day which has 1,759 first dose; 6,578 second dose and 2.65 lakh precaution dose taking the overall count to 7.04 crore. The deficit still is 3,154 in the first dose (3.24 crore), 10.73 lakh in the second dose (3.13 crore) and 1.98 crore (69 lakh) for the precaution dose, according to the official bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health.