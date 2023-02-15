Tejashwi Yadav will ruin Bihar the way his father Lalu Yadav did: Upendra Kushwaha

Disgruntled Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha has continuously attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and questioned his leadership. Off late many verbal wars have taken place between Mr. Kushwaha and other top leaders of the JD(U). In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Mr. Kushwaha stressed that Tejashwi Yadav will ruin Bihar like his father Lalu Yadav if he becomes the Chief Minister of the State.

Why are you upset with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar?

I am not upset with Nitish Kumar ji. Everything was going well in Mahagathbandhan but suddenly the talk of projecting Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister started. Even the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders claimed that there was a deal between the RJD and the JD(U) and accordingly, Nitish ji is supposed to make way for Tejashwi as the CM of Bihar. I have strong objections to this. Even the by-poll results proved that our core vote bank has become weak and people have separated from us over the issue of Mr. Yadav. I have always raised my voice for strengthening the party and will keep on doing this.

You always wanted to be the right-hand man of Mr. Kumar but Mr. Yadav grabbed your position. Is that true?

It is not about any individual. Samata party was formed and then JD(U) took the shape in the same format. Initially, the people of Luv-Kush (The OBC communities constitute around 10% of the State’s total population) gave strength to the Samata Party, then the extremely backward class (EBC) followed by other sections of the people in the society. These people fought against the misrule and terror of RJD. After so much struggle, Nitish ji became the Chief Minister of Bihar. I am nowhere in the picture. It is about the future of people who are socially, economically, and educationally backward in Bihar.

What is the problem in Tejashwi Yadav being in power in Bihar?

Tejashwi Yadav will ruin Bihar the way his father Lalu Yadav did. Bihar would be destroyed and drowned if Tejashwi Yadav becomes the Chief Minister. People still get goosebumps remembering the terror of RJD. The era of jungle raj will return If Tejashwi becomes the CM.

It is said that you are an over ambitious politician. What do you have to say about that?

Even though I have heard that some people call me an over-ambitious leader, these are just allegations and not the reality. In politics, people struggle and they do have aspirations to gain power as well. I chose to be on road rather than being in power. Today also I am struggling for the party, not for myself.

Do you wish to become the Chief Minister of Bihar?

If a person has the desire to become the Prime Minister of the country, then why cannot I wish to become the Chief Minister of Bihar? I don’t think anybody should have any problem with this.

There are rumours going around that you are joining the BJP or its fold. Is it true?

This claim is false. I can accept death rather than join the BJP. As far as going in alliance with the BJP is concerned, I am presently a member of JD(U) and in the future, if there is any such plan of my party, we will think it over.

What, according to you, Mr. Kumar has done for the State in terms of development?

Lots of good things have happened since he became the CM. However, education, Industries, health, and employment remain neglected even today.