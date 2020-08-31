Tata Group, L&T to build six Pinaka rocket regiments for Army

NEW DELHI:

First instance of private industry manufacturing the complete system.

The Defence Ministry has signed contracts with the Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL) and the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for supply of six Pinaka rocket regiments for the Army at approximately ₹2,580 crore. This will be the first instance of the private industry manufacturing the complete Pinaka system.

“These six Pinaka regiments comprise 114 launchers with automated gun aiming and positioning system (AGAPS) and 45 command posts to be procured from TPCL and L&T and 330 vehicles to be procured from Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML),” the Ministry said on Monday. The regiments will be operationalised along the northern and the eastern borders and the induction is planned to be completed by 2024.

This project is being processed under the Buy (Indian) categorisation with 70% indigenous content, the Ministry said. The Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) has been indigenously designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).