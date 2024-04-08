TASL announces successful deployment of sub-metre resolution optical satellite TSAT-1A

April 08, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) announced the successful deployment in space of its sub-metre resolution optical satellite, TSAT-1A, by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The satellite was placed in space as part of the Bandwagon-1 mission and was launched from Kennedy Space centre, Florida, U.S., at 11:16 p.m. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) on April 7.

“This achievement follows the collaboration signed between TASL and Satellogic in November 2023, leveraging Satellogic’s expertise to develop and integrate an advanced earth observation satellite in India and TASL’s capability to undertake complex system integration,” it said in a statement. “TSAT-1A will deliver high-resolution optical satellite images with increased collection capacity, dynamic range, and low-latency delivery through its multispectral and hyperspectral capabilities.”

The statement said that TSAT-1A was assembled in TASL’s Assembly, Integration and Testing plant at its Vemagal facility in Karnataka. “This milestone shows TASL’s commitment to the space sector. This is a first step. Our partnership with Satellogic has enabled us to deliver an assembled-and-tested-in-India, best-in-class, sub-metre optical satellite which was launched by SpaceX,” Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TASL said in the statement.

Emiliano Kargieman, CEO of Satellogic said this illustrates the flexibility of Satellogic’s space systems programme, offering governments and enterprises the ability to tailor a proven satellite model for their specific needs, and reach orbit within a favourable timeframe.

On the Bandwagon-1 mission, SpaceX said that it was its first dedicated rideshare mission launched into a mid-inclination orbit. “While our Transporter rideshare missions launch to a sun-synchronous orbit, launching to a mid-inclination orbit fills in the gaps for our customers that wish to expand their coverage or complete unique objectives,” it said on social media platform ‘X’. “Mid-inclination orbit offers a higher revisit rate, meaning the time between flyovers of the same point is faster than what is seen with other orbits.”

In addition to TSAT-1A, the Bandwagon-1 mission also had 11 other spacecraft. These include Korea’s 425Sat, HawkEye 360’s Clusters 8 & 9, Tyvak International’s CENTAURI-6, iQPS’s QPS-SAR-7 TSUKUYOMI-II and Capella Space’s Capella-14, according to SpaceX.

