‘Tandav’: Amazon Prime official gets protection from coercive action

An activst takes part in a protest against the Amazon web series ‘Tandav’, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AFP

LUCKNOW

05 February 2021 03:07 IST

FIR was lodged in Lucknow against the makers of new web series

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted protection from “coercive action” to Aparna Purohit, head, India original content of Amazon, in the FIRs lodged against the makers of web series T’andav’.

While reserving the order on Ms. Purohit’s anticipatory bail plea, Justice Siddharth said, “Till the pronouncement of order no coercive action shall be taken against the applicant.”

An FIR was lodged in Lucknow against the makers of the Amazon Prime Video’s new web series on charges of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and promoting enmity on grounds of religion. An FIR was also lodged in Gautam Buddha Nagar on allegations of disturbing communal amity and peace.

Advertising

Advertising

The political drama series has Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in the cast.

Ms. Purohit, Ali Abbas Zafar, director, Tandav web series; Himanshu Krishna Mehra, producer; and Gaurav Solanki, writer, were named in the FIR lodged at the Hazratganj police station.