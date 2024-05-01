Yercaud, Virudhunagar incidents: Stalin says solatium would be released post EC’s approval

May 01, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the solatium would be released to the families of those who were killed in the Yercaud bus accident and blast at an explosive storage unit in Virudhunagar, after getting permission from the Election Commission.

In a post on X, Mr. Stalin said he was pained by the news of 5 people killed when a private bus met with an accident in Yercaud on Tuesday evening and extended his condolences to the families.

After hearing the news, I had instructed the District Collector to fasten the relief efforts and also ensure appropriate medical treatment for those injured in the accident, he said.

In a separate post, Mr. Stalin also expressed grief over the death of three persons due to a blast at an explosive storage unit in Virudhunagar.

The Chief Minister said he had instructed the concerned officials to immediately undertake relief measures.

Extending his condolences, he said the solatium would be provided immediately to the affected families after getting the approval of the Election Commission.

