ADVERTISEMENT

Year’s first jallikattu in Tamil Nadu gets underway

January 06, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

At least 300 tamers and 700 bulls would participate in the Jallikattu event

The Hindu Bureau

The year’s first Jallikattu tournament is underway in Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai. Photo: X/@regupathymla

The year’s first Jallikattu in the Tamil Nadu began in Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai with great fervour on January 6, ahead of Pongal festivities.

The event was declared open by Minister for Law S. Raghupathy and Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan at 7:30 a.m., Mr. Raghupathy administered the oath to the tamers. District Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya and other officials were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bulls were released into the sporting arena one after the other through the “vadivasal”. According to sources, around 700 bulls and at least 300 tamers would participate in the event.

Also read: Explained | How has the Supreme Court validated Tamil Nadu’s stand on jallikattu?

Hundreds of bulls were brought from neighbouring districts to the village in mini freight carriers.

As many as 415 police personnel were deployed to regulate and control the crowd at the venue. Separate teams of health care officials are stationed to treat the injured bull and tamers. A fleet of ambulances is also deployed to rush the injured persons to the nearby hospitals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US