Women will give Stalin a fitting reply for supporting Thirumavalavan: BJP TN chief

CHENNAI

26 October 2020 16:33 IST

“The DMK is directly supporting someone who had insulted women.”

DMK president M.K. Stalin will no longer be able to step outside and go anywhere in the State as women are waiting to give him a befitting reply for supporting a person [Thirumavalavan] who has insulted women, BJP president L. Murugan said.

“Dear Mr. Stalin, our mothers, sisters are waiting to give a befitting reply to you at the right time. Wherever you go from now, my mothers, my sisters are waiting to give their own style of reply to you. You will no longer be able to step outside, or go anywhere,” Mr. Murugan said at an event at the party headquarters here on Monday.

Mr. Murugan said the DMK was directly supporting someone who had insulted women. “His job is to just support these people,” Mr. Murugan charged. “The BJP is a party that respects and worships women. Some [other parties] are insulting women,” he claimed. He again accused the DMK of supporting the YouTube channel, Karuppar Kootam.

When asked about the Manusmriti, Mr. Murugan claimed the book did not exist and that a smokescreen was being created about it. “How can you ban something that is not there? Where is the proof of the book? There is no Manu needhi in India, only the Indian Constitution. The Government functions on the basis of the Constitution and nothing else,” he said.

Mr. Murugan also said he will not contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in the State and would rather work to ensure that the BJP has its representatives in the State Assembly in 2021.