Woman positive for COVID-19 with ruptured brain aneurysm undergoes surgery at GRH

MADURAI

08 September 2020 05:08 IST

Patient continues to be on ventilator support but slowly making progress, says dean

A 46-year-old woman from Tirumangalam, who was positive for COVID-19 and suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm, was successfully operated upon at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on September 2.

Dean of GRH J. Sangumani said on Monday that the patient arrived in a critical state, battling for her life and requiring oxygen support.

"The patient's ruptured brain aneurysm with excess build-up of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain or hydrocephalus was discovered at a private hospital two months ago. Since the patient also contracted COVID-19, she had to be brought to the GRH in an unconscious state as she was battling for life," the Dean said.

Advertising

Advertising

Neurosurgeons R. Manimaran and V. Prasad, under the guidance of department head R. Veerapandian, performed an external ventricular drainage to remove excess brain fluid. She is now continuing to be provided care at the hospital, the Dean added.

Dr. Sangumani said that the patient continues to be on ventilator support in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit but is slowly making progress. "To perform a neurosurgery in the time of COVID-19 is difficult but the doctors worked through it tirelessly," he said.