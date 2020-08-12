Withdraw e-pass system: Murugan

CHENNAI

12 August 2020 00:21 IST

‘T.N. only State with such a process’

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan on Tuesday requested Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to cancel the e-pass system, as Tamil Nadu was the only State with such a process and lockdown relaxations were already in place.

In a statement, Mr. Murugan said, “No other State in the country has this system. The relaxations from the lockdown have only increased, but people are suffering due to the process.”

He said that as people now had to travel for work within the district or outside their districts, many were unable to get e-passes, even for necessities. “Some people are trying to get e-pass through fraudulent means. Instances of fake e-passes being procured have also surfaced. Married couples are unable to meet each other, parents are unable to meet children and such instances have come up,” he said. He requested Mr. Palaniswami to withdraw the system.

