‘With no proper shelter, rest’, VAOs abstain from check-post duty in Sivaganga district

Special Correspondent

24 May 2020 15:13 IST

Association says the administration neglected its just demands

The members affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Grama Nirvaga Aluvalargal Sangam here have announced their decision to abstain from check-post duty with immediate effect in protest against the district administration “for neglecting their just demands”

Following a high-level meeting held in Devakottai on May 8, the members passed a number of resolutions and submitted a copy to the superior officials for action.

Speaking to reporters, Sangam district president K.Krishnakumar and secretary R.Arulraj said that the VAOs were posted at check- posts for seven continuous days. By doing so, they were unable to execute their routine work as VAOs. Several appeals to post them on a shift basis had been ignored by the district administration, they said.

Though the State government had announced that it would issue sufficient protective gear and sanitisers to its staff posted on COVID-19 duty, it was not implemented in the Karaikudi revenue division. In spite of several representations to the Tahsildar and Deputy Tahsildar at Karaikudi, the officials had not redressed the grievance, thus exposing the employees to health risks, Mr Arulraj said. The administration violated guidelines and posted VAOs above 55 years for COVID-19 duties. The employees were also not being provided proper shelters and could not take even four hours rest, they alleged.

The administration can deploy staff from the revenue wing also on COVID-19 duty and at check-posts. By doing so, there would not be so much strain on the VAOs and their village assistants, the office-bearers said and hoped the government will act swiftly.

Until the grievances were redressed, the Sangam announced that its members would abstain from check post duty in Sivaganga district and threatened to intensify the stir if their demands were not met. Many associations across Tamil Nadu have extended their support, they added.